MUSKOKA, ON-Bracebridge and Gravenhurst have confirmed they will not be following Huntsville in opening up Municipal facilities.

Yesterday, the Town of Huntsville released a notice in which they are planning on opening up their Town Hall building to the public on July 6th.

Huntsville said that additional safety measures such as physical distancing signage, sanitation products and protective barriers would be in place when they open their doors.

When asked if either Town will follow suit, the Gravenhurst CAO Glen Davies and Bracebridge CAO John Sission said they had no plans to do so right now.

With no real timeline for when they would even consider opening back up, they both said they would only consider doing so under the advice of the health unit and medical professionals.

Both the CAO’s noted that they are still offering services online through their Town sites.

With the opening in Huntsville, the Town will allow for in-person assistance with services, however, residents are still encouraged to continue using online resources.

With the opening in Huntsville, the Town will allow for in-person assistance with services, however, residents are still encouraged to continue using online resources.