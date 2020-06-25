Be on the look out for the MooseFM Kindness Cruiser this Summer! We here at The Moose believe that what this year REALLY needs is MORE KINDNESS. So all summer long, 99.5 Moose FM and 105.5 Moose FM will be taking to the streets in Bracebridge and Huntsville, dropping off kindness treats to brighten up your day!

Just watch for our 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 from Mercedes-Benz Barrie! We’ll be keeping a safe social distance while doing good deeds around town and dropping of cool swag from our friends at… Simcoe Building Centre, Ital Paving and Alberta Pure Vodka.

If you know someone, a business or an organization in our community who deserves a Moose FM Kindness Cruiser Treat, fill out the form below!