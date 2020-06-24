It was an exuberant Premier Doug Ford as he congratulated Ontario’s Class of 2020 this afternoon.

The Premier was joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Raptor’s superfan Nav Bhatia.

Ford addressed the hours students have put in the classroom, the theatre, in music class, on the field, and in volunteering in communities.

He addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and the curveball it threw to grads this year, “You’ve been absolute champions and you beat all the odds and I’ll tell you all of us are proud of you.”

As part of his address, Ford offered advice to graduates, “Keep going and never, ever give up. Hard work and perseverance will always pay off. Work hard, be of good character, and be true to yourself, you will be successful. The most important type of success is to be a good person, be a good friend, and most importantly be good to your family.”

Ford also announced that high school grads will get free admission to Ontario Parks during July on Mondays through Thursdays and that Niagara Falls will be lit up in gold tonight to celebrate Ontario’s grads. He also encouraged grads to take part in the age-old tradition of throwing a hat in the air and posting it online using #OntarioGradHatToss.