The Huntsville OPP is investigating a trailer theft.

On Monday, officers started an investigation into the theft of a white “Sea-Doo” boat trailer from a Greer Road address in Huntsville.

Police say a suspect entered the Greer Road location at 5:22 a.m. on Sunday morning in a blue Honda CRV with a sunroof.

The suspect attached the trailer to the vehicle and drove southbound before briefly pausing.

He then continued south down Greer and turned eastbound on South Mary Lake Road.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.