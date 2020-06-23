Conditions are favourable for a thunderstorm. (photo via Pexels.com)

MUSKOKA, ON-Environment Canada has confirmed that Muskoka has been placed under a severe thunderstorm warning.

As meteorologists track the line of thunderstorms, Muskoka municipalities like Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, and Baysville are going to be impacted.

Environment Canada is recommending that residents take cover if the situation worsens.

Heavy rain is likely to cause flash floods and strong winds can cause damage to trees, homes and vehicles.

Environment Canada said that severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes.

To stay updated on the weather situation, visit the Environment Canada website here.