Photo provided by the Town of Gravenhurst.

MUSKOKA, ON-Based on the water samples collected by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Gull Lake Park is posting swim advisory signs.

The SMDHU’s swimming advisory is posted when the most recent water samples show bacteria numbers that may increase your risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness.

While swimming is still allowed, the health unit is advising residents to avoid dunking their heads under or swallowing the water.

For more information, visit the health unit site here.