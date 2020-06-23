BRACEBRIDGE, ON-As the drive-by testing in Bracebridge continues, Muskoka Paramedics conducted almost 100 tests yesterday.

Muskoka Paramedic Chief Jeff McWilliam told MyMuskokaNow they are set up at the Sportsplex until the end of Wednesday, and then they will be heading off to Huntsville from Thursday through Saturday at the Canada Summit Centre.

McWilliam noted as they have been working with the Algonquin Family Health Team since the assessment centre started up, their committee decided to come up with a strategy to move people quicker along compared to if they were to go to the regular assessment centre and employ and drive-through approach.

McWilliam described the process as taking four to five minutes, starting from having people drive up to the tent they have set up, providing health information to the staff present, and letting the medical professionals conduct testing while still sitting in your car. “There is no exposure, there is no sitting around a congregated waiting room, there are none of those things.”

As there are no appointments needed, people can drive up to the Sportsplex and get tested anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.