MUSKOKA, ON-The United Way of Simcoe Muskoka is helping struggling charities during the pandemic by providing funding.

Through the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), frontline charities and organizations across Muskoka can claim anywhere from $10,000 up to $50,000 out of a $1.2 million pool.

The ECSF was announced by the Canadian Government and is administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

Douglas Landsborough, Marketing and Communications Specialist from the United Way, said based on the circumstances now, whereas before they were only able to support registered charities, not-for-profit’s are also currently able to apply to receive funding.

Any local charities that have been deeply impacted by the pandemic are encouraged to send in an application and receive funding.

If charities and organizations are interested in applying, they can do so here before July 24th.