A traffic infraction in Gravenhurst has led to impaired driving charges.

On Saturday, around 10:20 p.m., while on general patrol in the town, an officer with the Central Region Traffic Safety Division noticed a vehicle that didn’t have its rear lights illuminated while travelling along Brock Street.

The officer conducted a traffic stop to investigate the circumstances, and as a result, a 56-year-old Gravenhurst man was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

The accused had his licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.

He will be before a judge in Bracebridge on August 25.