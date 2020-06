GRAVENHURST, ON-The Bracebridge OPP is looking for residents who may have seen the people behind the string of mischief incidents.

Police are investigating several cases of graffiti being painted at local parks like Gull Lake and Muskoka Beach that have been occurring over the past two months.

Anyone with info is asked to call the OPP at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.