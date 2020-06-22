The exterior sign of the Huntsville Public Library is shown on July 2nd, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff

The Huntsville Public Library is launching its TD Summer Reading Club for 2020.

This year, the Library is going digital as it invites people of all ages to read for enjoyment this summer.

Individuals can register for a READsquared account, while parents can sign up one or more kids under their account – with no username or password needed.

Weekly draws and prizes will be done through READsquared.

You can sign up for Virtual Activities for Kids, Tweens and Teens – including Virtual Storytime, Remote Storywalks, Virtual Game Nights, Virtual LEGO Builders Club, Virtual Crafty Kinds and more activities using the Zoom platform.

Kids interested in looking for something new to read can check out reading lists in READsquared that highlight ebooks and audiobooks.

The TD Summer Reading Club runs across 2,000 public libraries in Canada and was developed by the Toronto Public Library in collaboration with Library and Archives Canada.

To register, or to find out more information, head to the Library’s website.