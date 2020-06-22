MUSKOKA, ON-The United Way of Simcoe Muskoka is helping stock up the Salvation Army’s across Cottage Country by providing toilet paper and tissues.

Lieutenant Kam Robinson from The Salvation Army in Bracebridge told MyMuskokaNow that they have received 327 cases of toilet paper and 63 cases of kleenex and are distributing between the Salvation Army’s in Gravenhurst and Huntsville as well as smaller food banks in the region.

Robinson said she sees a fairly decent demand for these supplies, especially toilet paper. She noted however, that this is the case year-round pandemic or not.

She said during this time, when people are placing their orders over the phone, the Salvation Army asks if the person needs any special products and the need for paper products comes up quite often.

When asked if The Salvation Army can expect more supplies from the United Way, Robinson said she was not sure and that this is a one-time thing for now.

She noted toilet paper and kleenex could be costly for the average household, so for people who have a set income, it will be a relief for them not to spend anything to receive these essential supplies.

“It is just meeting another need that is out there, which is wonderful, and I think that it is another way to show people who come here due to needing extra support that we are here for them.”

The Salvation Army has been keeping its doors open to everyone during the pandemic, and if you are in need of essential supplies and would like to get in touch, visit their site here or call 705-645-2602.