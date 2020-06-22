District of Muskoka's CAO Michael Duben (Supplied by the District Municipality of Muskoka)

The Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Muskoka is stepping down from his role.

After seven years, the District announced its CAO Michael Duben is resigning to pursue another career opportunity.

Duben has held the role since 2013 and he will begin his new position on September 8th as the CAO for Oxford County.

In a press release Monday, District Chair John Klink thanked Duben for his dedicated service to the community.

“From day one and throughout his tenure with us, Michael has exhibited a clear understanding of both our community’s values and the District Council’s vision and strategic priorities. Michael’s inspirational and innovative executive management style, together with a dedicated commitment to service excellence, has enhanced the District of Muskoka’s profile both within and beyond Muskoka.”

Klink adds that in every way – Duben lived up to the District of Muskoka Mission Statement of ‘Managing our Legacy Together’.

He also took time to credit Duben’s wife for all she’s done for Muskoka.

“Further, beyond Michael’s efforts, may we also acknowledge Shelly’s contributions to our community within the context of her role with the Trillium Lakelands District School Board. May we collectively offer Michael, Shelly and the extended Duben family our sincere best wishes for the future. ”

Duben notes he’s deeply grateful to District Councils, past and present that he’s had the pleasure of working with and he will forever feel privileged to have had the opportunity.

He adds that residents are very fortunate to have such talented, passionate and dedicated individuals at their service.

“I leave Muskoka for a new opportunity knowing that we have a strong leadership team in place and a Council that is committed to doing what is best for Muskoka. My family and I have been fortunate to live in Muskoka for the past 7 years and appreciate how welcoming the community has been throughout this time.”

Duben’s final day with the District will be September 2nd.

