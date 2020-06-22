GRAVENHURST, ON-The Gravenhurst Fire Department has put out a bush fire in blistering 36-degree weather with the humidex.

The department said they responded to the fire Saturday afternoon in West Gravenhurst.

Tough Job – Tough (and apparantly very happy) Crew!

36 Celcius with the humidex for the grass/brush fire in West #Gravenhurst this afternoon.

These are some of the faces that protect our community – grateful for each and every one!#OurMissionOurCommunity pic.twitter.com/hPolUviaNu

— GravenhurstFIRE (@GravenhurstFIRE) June 20, 2020