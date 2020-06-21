The province added another 175 diagnoses yesterday bringing the provincial total to 33,476.

Another 11 people died bringing the death toll to 2,606.

Ministry of Health data shows another 251 people recovered, bringing the recovery rate to 85.8-percent. Health Minister Christine Elliott says in a tweet that there are 76 fewer active cases in the province and hospitalizations continuing to decline with 47 fewer patients in the hospital.

Ministry data shows another 23,408 tests were done yesterday.