Ontario has added another 206 cases of COVID-19. That brings the province’s total to 33,301.

Another 31 people have died over the last day bringing the province’s total of people who have passed away from the virus to 2,595.

The recovery rate remains at 85.5-percent with 218 cases resolved over the last day.

Ministry of Health data shows a record 27,387 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said that although it is a slight uptick, “we shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from one day’s data.” She also confirmed that 61-percent of the cases were from Toronto and Peel Region.