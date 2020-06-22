MUSKOKA LAKES, ON-A tractor-trailer collision has led to impaired driving charges.

On June 19th, around 4:00 p.m., an off duty officer was driving Westbound on Aspdin Road in the Muskoka Lakes Township when a tractor-trailer just narrowly hit their personal vehicle head-on.

The trailer then drove into the Westbound ditch, landing in a swamp area.

While the driver of the trailer was not injured, the officer determined he may have been drinking alcohol.

Huntsville OPP attended the scene where they found the driver and charged the 46-year-old man from Brampton with driving impaired and having a blood alcohol level of over 0.08.

The accused is set to appear in court on September 9th.