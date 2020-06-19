MUSKOKA LAKES, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed there are two new cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka.

One of them is a female youth from Muskoka Lakes, the first in the area for over two months, who is currently self-isolating after contracting the virus through the community.

The other case is a man in his 70’s from Lake of Bays, the second case for the area in over two months, who is also self-isolating after contracting the virus through the community.

This brings the new total in Muskoka to 23, with 19 recoveries.