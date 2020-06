It’s another day where the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario is below 200.

Ontario is reporting 178 new cases of the virus Friday making it the sixth day in a row the number of reported cases has been below 200.

The number of recoveries is at 246, bringing the number of those recovered to just over 85 per cent.

The number of active cases now stands at 2,281 and another 11 deaths were reported by the ministry over the past 24 hours.

The number of people in the hospital is now at 331.