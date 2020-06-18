BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge has confirmed Robert J. Boyer Lane is going to be temporarily closed over several days.

Closed off for all vehicular traffic for the Griffin Pub’s temporary patio, the road will not be available on the following dates:

Thursday, June 18, 2020-5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday, June 19, 2020-5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 20, 2020-12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 21, 2020-12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24, 2020-5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 25, 2020-5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday, June 26, 2020-5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 27, 2020-12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 28, 2020-12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

For more information about road closures, visit the Town site here.