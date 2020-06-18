Kids in Bracebridge will get the chance to enjoy day camp this summer.

The Town announced Thursday it would be offering a modified Funfest Day Camp for residents between the ages of 5-12 and modified Adventure Camps for those between the ages of 7-10, starting on Monday, July 20.

The Town’s Day Camp program is planned to run until September 4.

In a press release, Mayor Graydon Smith says the health and safety of kids and staff taking part in day camp is their number one priority.

“We are adhering to the COVID-19 Summer Day Camp Guidelines provided by the Ontario Ministry of Health and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit,” Smith said. “Although we are working within these guidelines, the emphasis of camp will still be on fun.”

In accordance with the province and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, health measures will include physical distancing, small camp sizes with a ratio of 1 lead to 4 campers and a maximum of 8 campers per group, daily health assessments, extensive cleaning measures, no transportation and modified programming.

Bracebridge typically runs a summer camp with approximately 150 children per week.

However, this summer, due to COVID-19 limitations, it will be providing spaces for 40 children per week.

Due to the reduced number of spaces available, registration is limited to those families whose primary residence is in Bracebridge or those who pay taxes to the Town.

Registrations are being accepted for weekly camps only – and no daily registration option is available.

The fee for one week of Funfest Camp is $180 – while four-day week camps due to holiday or facility closure is $144.00

The fee for one week of Adventure Camp is $182.75, and four-day camps are $146.20.

Payment in full is required with Mastercard, Visa or Visa Debit and for those who don’t have these payment options, banking information will also be accepted over the phone by calling (705)-645- 3037 on registration day.

Registration for modified Funfest Day Camp begins on Wednesday, June 24, at 8:30 a.m.

The Town says it maintains the right to cancel programs without notice based on new and revised directives and guidelines coming from senior regulatory and health authorities.

Head here to register and learn more about the modified Funfest Camp.