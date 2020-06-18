MUSKOKA, ON-Following the recent Ontario Government announcement of allowing restaurants to continue to operate by expanding their patios, the various municipalities across cottage country have given their approval.

The Towns of Bracebridge and Gravenhurst as well as Muskoka Lakes and Lake of Bays Townships have approved the waiving of fees and the expansion of patios at bars and restaurants.

Gravenhurst Mayor Paul Kelly said that before restaurants can go ahead and expand, they must first submit an application within their own municipality and receive approval. He noted that while this option has been available for restaurants before, the process is now expedited.

On top of allowing restaurants to have customers sit outside and enjoy food, all but Muskoka Lakes and Lake of Bays have entirely waived the fees. Mayor Phil Harding said that they would only charge businesses $100 for the whole expansion, which is significantly less than what it was previously. Lake of Bays Mayor Terry Glover said that the council is waiving any building permit fees to a maximum of $360.

The Town of Huntsville is set to discuss the matter at a council meeting next Monday.