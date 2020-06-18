BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Canadian Blood Services has cancelled the donation event in Bracebridge due to technical malfunctions at the Sportsplex.

What was supposed to occur on June 29th, Elaine St.Pierre from Blood Services said that residents in Bracebridge will still be able to give blood at the Barrie office at 231 Bayview Dr. that same day instead.

If Bracebridge residents are unable to make this drive, the next blood donation event in the area will be held on July 27th.

For the people who already booked an appointment at the cancelled Bracebridge event, they can visit the Blood Services site to change the location to Barrie.

To book an appointment, visit the Blood Services website here.