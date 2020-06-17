MUSKOKA, ON-The District of Muskoka is taking steps to combat systemic racism and promote and celebrate diversity and inclusion in the region.

The District Council unanimously passed a resolution yesterday recognizing the calls for social reform in addressing racism and acknowledging the need to promote and advocate for equality for all residents, visitors and communities.

The resolution also endorses the belief that every human being deserves dignity and everyone has an equal opportunity for positive educational, financial, social and health outcomes.

District staff have also been directed to explore available funding opportunities and practises from municipalities and programs, initiatives and tools that work to promote and celebrate diversity.

Coming from this research, staff will develop recommendations on ways the district can work in partnership with the communities to encourage inclusivity, opportunities for dialogue to strengthen relationships and combat systemic racism.

“As outlined in the resolution, communities that have established programs and initiatives supporting diversity help to create a more inclusive society, strengthen community relations, and are better able to attract people of all backgrounds to live, work and visit,” said District Chair John Klinck.

Council plans to review the staff report and consider its recommendations at an upcoming Council meeting.