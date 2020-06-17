MUSKOKA, ON-Following the massive storm that hit the region last week, affected Muskoka residents are being allowed to dispose of any broken tree parts without any fees.

Until June 30th, the municipalities in the District of Muskoka are allowing residents to get rid of any brush, limbs, branches, and trees at waste facilities.

Due to COVID-19, increased precautions at waste facilities like limiting the number of visitors on-site, physical distancing and monitoring storage capacity of materials will continue.

Anyone affected by the June 10th storm can dispose of their waste at either the Rosewarne Transfer Station at 1062 Rosewarne Drive in Bracebridge, the Eveleigh Transfer Station at 1174 Eveleigh Road in Port Carling, or the Beiers transfer Station at 1052 Beiers Road in Gravenhurst.

When residents visit the stations, all vehicles must enter and exit over the scales and the site attendant will request information for tracking purposes than direct cars to the disposal area.

Impacted households who need to make more than one trip are asked to make arrangements in advance with the Waste Management Team at publicworks@muskoka.on.ca or at 705-645-6764.

For more information about the program, visit the Muskoka Recycles site here.