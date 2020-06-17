HUNTSVILLE, ON-To ensure physical distancing during the reopening of businesses and other facilities, the Town of Huntsville has painted directional arrows on its Main St. sidewalks.

Set between Main St. to Lorne St. and all the way to the bridge, visitors are asked to use the directional arrows as guidance when walking around. If you are heading West, use the Southside of the sidewalk, and for those going East, they should use the Northside.

The Town said that sidewalk direction is encouraged as a best practice but cannot be enforced by the Municipality.

Everyone is reminded to continue to keep up their physical distancing and frequent hand washing.

For more information about Town services, support and resources during the pandemic, visit the Town site here.