MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed that they have seen a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases recently.

Up until recently, Dr. Charles Gardner, Medical Officer of Health with the SMDHU, confirmed that they had been seeing a downward trend in cases where week after week, the overall number had been going down.

“For the past five weeks, we have seen a decline from week to week in cases, however in the last week, we actually had an increase in cases.”

Gardner noted that the week of June 8th, the region had 26 cases, whereas the week prior only saw 19. He said that this week, which the health unit starts tracking on the 15th, the region already has 15 cases.

Despite none of the cases being related to long-term-care facilities, when asked if Gardner knew of a root cause or the reason for the jump in numbers, he said that part of it was due to workplace increases. “I have been concerned as we open up the economy for the potential of workplace outbreaks to happen.”

Gardner noted that while these are the risks, it just shows how careful business operators need to be and how diligent the health unit needs to be to support them.