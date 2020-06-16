The Town of Gravenhurst is looking to keep residents engaged through a series of virtual workshops.

A Virtual Recreation Program is being launched by the town, providing an opportunity for people to pick up some new skills during these difficult times.

The first is a Macrame Wall Hanging Workshop, where you’ll get a chance to make your very own macramé wall hanging – without leaving the comfort of your home.

Supplies will be made available for safe pickup at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre on June 24th, with hours to be confirmed at a later date.

Once registered, you will receive a Zoom link to access the workshop.

Participants will need access to a computer and an internet connection.

To register for the event, head here.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to Nicole Crown at nicole.crown@gravenhurst.ca.