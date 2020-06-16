SOUTH RIVER, ON-The Almaguin Highlands OPP has arrested the person involved in the theft of a car.

On June 6th, police were called out to a single-vehicle collision when the driver had driven through the back yard to the front and landed themselves in a ditch of an Ottawa Avenue residence.

Following the incident, the driver left the scene before being apprehended by the police.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen earlier that day from South River. After getting into a collision, the suspect stole a second car from a South River business.

The following day, police arrested and charged the 25-year-old with several offences like theft of a vehicle, failing to comply with a probation order, careless driving, and driving while under suspension.

The accused was released from police custody and is set to appear in court on August 27th.