BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge OPP has laid impaired driving charges after witnessing a traffic violation.

On June 15th, around 11:35 p.m., police were on patrol in Bracebridge and saw a vehicle that failed to stop for a traffic light.

After conducting an investigation, officers charged the 23-year-old from Bracebridge with impaired driving, having a blood-alcohol level of over 0.08 and failing to stop at an amber light.

His driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded.

He is set to appear in court on August 25th.