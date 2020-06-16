BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Following the massive spring storm, the Bracebridge Public Works Department is continuing to clean up the town.

The storm last Wednesday that brought with it heavy rain and high winds caused localized damage in parts of the municipality, and once the storm passed, Public Works staff began the cleanup and restoration efforts.

This restoration by the Public Works and various utility partners includes ensuring roads are open and securing public safety.

Over the past few days, the town has been going around the community and removing any trees that have affected power lines.

Restoration and cleanup efforts are prioritized based on the severity of the situation, and completion may take several weeks.

More information on the cleanup will come when it is available.