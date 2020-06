The town of Bracebridge is letting you know about a temporary road closure for Bowyer’s Beach Road.

The road will be closed Tuesday between 1040 Bowyer’s Beach Road and the south entrance of Golden Beach Road.

The reason for the closure is due to continued tree and debris cleanup from last week’s storm.

The road will be fully closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.