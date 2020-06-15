A Huntsville man has been arrested for attempting to obtain sexual services in Orillia.

Orillia OPP says on May 4, their Crime Unit, along with OPP Anti Human Trafficking Investigation Coordination Team was notified of a complaint of a male party approaching vulnerable women to provide sexual services for money.

As a result, police arrested a 58-year-old man from Huntsville and have charged him with multiple offences.

This includes communicating with someone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services and fraud under $5000.

“Human Trafficking is a Profit motivated crime the consumers of sexual services provide the motivation for the sexual exploitation of vulnerable persons in our society,” Detective Sergeant Andrew Taylor of the OPP Anti Human Trafficking Investigation Coordination Team said. “The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to investigating Human Trafficking Offences across the Province of Ontario.”

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, it is illegal to pay for or communicate with the intent to pay anyone for sexual service – however, providing sexual services independently free of exploitation is not allowed under Canadian law.

OPP notes that sexually exploitive human trafficking occurs in every community in Ontario – with traffickers using manipulation and coercion to recruit individuals often youth or marginalized populations in society

The accused was released on an undertaking and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on August 18.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can reach out to North Simcoe Victim Services at 1-705-325-5578.

You can also reach out to Huronia Transition Home – who helps victims of human trafficking at 1-833-999-9211, or you can contact OPP.