The Muskoka Parry Sound Hockey League is one step closer to getting a plan in place to return to play for the 2020-21 season.

Last week, the Ontario Hockey Federation released its ‘Return to Hockey’ Framework – a 17-page document outlining a multi-stage process, guided by local health units that seek to get hockey started back up again safely and responsibly.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, MPSHL Vice President Rick Quinn says it’s looking like more and more like getting back on the ice will soon be a reality.

“Hockey Canada came out with its plans about two weeks ago with what their thoughts were, and they were going to let each organization do its own thing. Then the OHF came out with their framework, and now we’re just waiting to get word from the OMHA.”

The framework is a three-phase plan that aligns with guidelines from the provincial government, public health authorities and Hockey Canada.

Quinn explains that all organizations within the MPSHL will constantly be communicating with their respective health units and recreational facilities to determine whether it is safe for the league to proceed.

He says if they are to get back on the ice next season – the health and safety of players and coaches have to be top of mind.

“Some of the ice time allocations could be a problem too. Whether arenas are going to open on a steady basis, whether we will be allowed to have more than ten on the ice at a time. Hopefully, it will be that we’re better off so we can get at least 25 and have a full team out there with coaching and training and everybody.”

Recreational facilities will be expected to meet the specific cleaning and sanitizing standards, and it will be up to each local recreational facility associations to ensure that happens so that when they do open, they are prepared.

Stringent hygiene practices will also be implemented for coaches and players such as physical distancing – especially in dressing rooms, on the ice and on the bench.

Quinn says while they will not proceed until all health and safety benchmarks are met – they’re operating in anticipation that the season will take place.

“If by September anything changes, we’ll have to reimburse. If there’s no hockey, we’ll have to go from there. But until then, we’re proceeding as if everything is going to work out for us.”

