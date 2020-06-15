MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is partnering up with the District of Muskoka to inform businesses and workplaces about safely reopening.

This information session will be providing insights on managing COVID-19 procedures and protocols as communities slowly reopen.

The session will feature SMDHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner and Vice President of the Environmental Health Department Dr. Steve Rebellato as they discuss and help workplaces understand how COVID-19 is impacting business operations and making sure everyone learns the requirements for reopening and operating safely, there will also be a Q&A session.

The event will be held over Zoom on June 18th from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and businesses can register here.