Huntsville OPP has arrested a man after he was caught driving with no tail lights and a suspended license.

Earlier Monday morning, officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 heading Southbound after noticing its tail lights were off.

In a tweet, Central Region OPP says the driver had a quantity of crack cocaine and was driving with a lifetime ban.

He was arrested on drug charges and held for bail, and his vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

