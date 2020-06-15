A campaign is being launched by the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre aimed at helping to stay active with your pets.

‘Sweat for Pets’ is a virtual fundraising campaign that seeks to get people of all ages having fun with weekly challenges – while raising funds in support of vulnerable animals.

The summer-long campaign by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society looks to keep people fit through simple, fun, at home challenges involving their pets.

“Whether you have a pet, or just love animals, it’s time to get active with the Ontario SPCA’s Sweat for Pets virtual fundraiser,” says Jane McCamus, Manager, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “This fundraiser is a way for us to come together – virtually – as a community to have fun, keep moving and give animals in need a second chance.”

Starting next Monday, the Muskoka Animal Centre will kick off 10 challenges over 10 weeks to raise funds for animals in need.

The challenges can be done with or without pets and are suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

The Centre notes that challenges can be modified to match your interests.

To register or for more information, head here.