Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

For seven days now Ontario has reported less than 300 new cases of COVID-19 in one day.

The province is reporting 197 new cases of the virus, and twelve related deaths overnight.

The numbers of recovered Ontarians continue to go up with another 423 recoveries reported, sitting at a total of 26,961 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario also officially surpassed a million COVID-19 tests done since Mid-March, with more than 23,000 tests done in the past 24 hours.