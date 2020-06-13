For a sixth straight day Ontario is reporting fewer than 300 cases of COVID-19.

Ontario reported 266 new cases of the virus on Saturday which brings the provincial total to 31,992.

Nine more people have died from the virus in the province with the total number of fatalities from the virus in the province totalling 2,507.

26,538 cases are resolved which makes up 83 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Over 27,400 more tests were done, close to an all-time high, with the total number of tests conducted now at 980,471.