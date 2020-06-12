The District of Muskoka is announcing its guidelines for child care centres – with the province’s second phase of reopening the Ontario economy underway.

According to the District, it’s essential to confirm that each centre will need to assess if they are prepared to open at this time – which may depend on the resources available.

Centres who are ready to reopen may require additional time to prepare and set up new protocols to align with the new guidelines.

“Although the emergency orders are no longer a barrier to reopening licensed centres in Muskoka, realistically, it will take time for centres in Muskoka to assess when they are able to reopen and then to take all the steps necessary to comply with health and safety requirements outlined by the Province,” Commissioner of Health Services Norm Barrette said.

Families can contact their individual centre to confirm if they’ve begun reopening and how long it takes them to prepare and be ready to comply with requirements.

The District notes it operates the Muskoka Home Child Care Agency and continues to work closely with the child care providers in Muskoka to help meet the families’ needs amid COVID-19.

Updates from the District will be provided here.

Criteria for child care centres can be found on the province’s website.