Ontarians can now choose another household to associate within a “social circle.”

Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David William’s is officially updating public health advice to encourage residents to establish a family or social “circle” of no more than ten people.

It means an established ten-person ‘circle” can interact and come into close contact with one another without physically distancing.

The Ministry of Health says when forming a safe social circle, Ontarians should first start with their current circle which is made up of the people they live with or who they regularly come contact within their home.

Then, If your current circle is under ten people, you can add members to your circle, including another household, family members, or friends.

The third step is to make sure you get agreement from everyone that they will join the circle.

The fourth step is keeping your social circle safe by maintaining physical distancing with anyone outside of your circle.

Finally, the MOH says Ontarians must be true to their social circle, stressing that no one should be part of more than one circle.