BRACEBRIDGE, ON-After a lengthy recruitment process, the Town of Bracebridge has appointed a new Director of Finance/Treasurer.

Set to start his role on July 6th, Paul Judson will take over the role of Stephen Rettie, who will become the Town’s next Chief Administrative Officer at the end of June.

The Director of Finance/Treasurer is responsible for preparing the Town’s annual business plan and budget, as well as taxation, payroll and purchasing. They also provide advice to Council on policies that affect future financial practices and processes.

“We are very pleased to have Paul assume this crucial role,” said Mayor Graydon Smith. “His extensive management experience as the Senior Director and Analytical Manager for S&P Global’s Canadian Government Rating Group, and his previous positions with S&P Global have positioned him well to be an outstanding leader of the Town’s finances.”

Judson adds having been the Director and Manager in another work environment for the past five years, he knows how great this Town is and what the community offers to its residents.

“I look forward to working with Mayor Smith, members of Council and all Town staff as I transition into this important and influential role, continuing the great work that our residents have come to expect.”

Town CAO John Sisson said that Judson is a skilled and knowledgable analyst, Director and manager and is a great fit to lead the Town’s finance department.

Judson will work with Rettie over the coming weeks to ensure a seamless transition to his new position.