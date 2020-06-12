For the first time in months the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario has fallen under 200.

According to the Ministry of Health, there were 182 new cases of the virus confirmed on Thursday, which would be the lowest number since March 28th.

The trend has been steadily downward for nine straight days

The new cases bring the provincial total to 31,726.

Ontario also reported an additional 11 COVID-related deaths in the past 24-hour period, bringing the total to 2,498.

82.5 per cent of all cases are now considered resolved.