The Town of Huntsville has set out guidelines to align with the province’s plan to enter stage-2 of reopening.

As of 12:01 a.m. this morning, new guidelines are in place to help with the cautious reopening of the Ontario economy.

The Town is reminding residents to continue maintaining physical distancing of two metres from anyone not in your household.

If you’re in a setting where distance can’t be maintained, like public areas or stores – you should be wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, social gatherings are to be kept to 10 or fewer people.

You’re also asked to wash your hands regularly and after touching surface areas.

The Town says you should monitor your health symptoms and stay home if you feel ill to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you need to cough or sneeze, you should use your sleeve or a tissue.

For more information on town services during stage 2 – head here.