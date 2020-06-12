MUSKOKA, ON-Power outages in Muskoka are continuing into their third day following the massive summer storm.

Hydro One confirmed that several thousands of people across cottage country are still feeling the effects of the storm that hit the area Wednesday night.

According to Hydro One, crews are working to return power and a full restoration is set for between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.

A couple of hundred of Lakeland Power customers are also facing continuous outages as crews attempt to fully restore services. There is currently no estimated time for when power will return.

Lakeland customers who would like to view the status of their outage can visit their site here, while Hydro Once customers can go here .