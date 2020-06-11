As the parts of the province prepare for stage two of reopening, Ontarians are reminded to keep a six-foot distance from those outside their household when gathering in groups of up to ten.

In his bi-weekly update, the province’s Chief Medical Officer expanded a little on how long these stages are expected to be reassuring that each stage will not be a whole year, but closer to a few weeks.

Dr. David Williams also said the idea of social bubbles is still in discussion, and that he hopes to have an update on it as early as tomorrow.

Social bubbles, or extending one’s household to those not living with you, would allow Ontarians to meet with people they pick without the need for physical distancing.