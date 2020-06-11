It doesn’t look like a tornado touched down in Bracebridge

The Town experienced a significant storm event on Wednesday evening, which consisted of torrential rains and extremely fast wind speeds.

The storm’s most significant impact was in an area that stretched approximately 10 kilometres to the northeast from Bowyers Beach Road area and spanned around 7 kilometres east to west at its widest point.

The Town says the damage has been reported to numerous commercial and residential structures, and local electrical utilities were also heavily affected.

Several trees ranging in size were uprooted as well as many downed power lines, which made roads impassable, but the town notes there have been no reports of injuries.

However, Bracebridge has been in contact with the Environment Canada Storm Prediction Center, and they confirm that what passed through was not a tornado – but a sustained wind event.

A sustained wind event happens when winds are sustained at 40-50 mph, and isolated wind damage is possible.

The Town notes its Public Works Department is working closely with local utility companies to reopen roads blocked by trees.

They are also working at cleaning up public parks and other municipal properties to make them safe.

At this time, Bracebridge is asking that citizens and visitors please be patient as everyone works to clean up the damaged areas and restore infrastructure.