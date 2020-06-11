Long-term care, retirement, and group homes in Ontario that are not in an outbreak will soon be open to visitors.

During his daily press briefing, Premier Doug Ford announced a “cautious restart” of family visits to the locations beginning on June 18th.

Ford says he knows the “tremendous toll” closing the homes off to visitors has taken but adds the homes are still vulnerable and we need to remain vigilant.

At long-term care homes, visits will be restricted to one visitor per resident a week with the visit to take place outdoors only.

At retirement homes, you can go inside at the discretion of the home and you must have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past two weeks and you must wear a mask.

Meanwhile, in group homes, visits are restricted to two visitors per resident for outdoor visits only.

As for being tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Ford said it was his second test for the virus and that it went smoothly.

Ford and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott were both tested for COVID-19, with both results coming back negative, after it was learning that Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s education minister, had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and all three had appeared at a press conference together the day before.

Lecce also tested negative but will remain in isolation for 2 weeks as a precaution.

Ford added that the province didn’t fail in long-term care but they threw everything at the situation and he says a similar situation played out across the world.