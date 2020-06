It’s the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario in almost 11 weeks.

Health officials reported 203 new cases of the disease on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 31,544.

It’s the lowest number of new infections since March 28 when 151 cases were reported.

There were also 12 additional COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hour period, bringing the total to 2,487.

The recovery rate now sits at 82.1 percent.

Over 24 thousand tests were done since Wednesday, which is a record high.