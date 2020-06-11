GRAVENHURST, ON-The OPP has charged two people after they attempted to avoid a RIDE check in Gravenhurst.

On June 10th, around 4:30 p.m., officers were conducting checks on Sedore Road when a vehicle tried to evade officers by turning and driving in the opposite direction at high speed. The police caught up with the car in Gravenhurst after it lost control on Muskoka Road South and landed in the ditch where it became partially flooded with water.

The two occupants attempted to walk away from the scene despite the direction of an officer and they were placed under arrest shortly after.

A passerby noticed that one of the suspects had thrown way an object and as a result, the Canine Unit and Underwater Seach and Recovery unit found and recovered a cell phone.

The 21-year-old from Brampton has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and fleeing from the police. His passenger was a 17-year-old youth.

The man is set to appear for a bail hearing on June 11th.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with info is asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.